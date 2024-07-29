44,228 vacancies in the Postal Department: Last date, August 5.

The application process for the Branch Postmaster, Assistant Postmaster, and Dak Sevak posts is ongoing. The postal department released a notification on July 15 with 44,228 vacancies. The online application continues and ends on August 5.

The correction window will be opened from August 6 to August 8 after the registrations closed. Eligible candidates are requested to apply before the last date.

Last Date: August 5, 2024.

Eligibility criteria: Candidates between 18-40 who completed their 10th standard.

No.of vacancies: 44,228

No.of vacancies in Telangana: 981

No.of vacancies in Andhra Pradesh: 1355

Official Website: https://www.indiapost.gov.in/

