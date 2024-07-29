44,228 vacancies in the Postal Department: Last date, August 5.
The application process for the Branch Postmaster, Assistant Postmaster, and Dak Sevak posts is ongoing. The postal department released a notification on July 15 with 44,228 vacancies. The online application continues and ends on August 5.
The correction window will be opened from August 6 to August 8 after the registrations closed. Eligible candidates are requested to apply before the last date.
Last Date: August 5, 2024.
Eligibility criteria: Candidates between 18-40 who completed their 10th standard.
No.of vacancies: 44,228
No.of vacancies in Telangana: 981
No.of vacancies in Andhra Pradesh: 1355
Official Website: https://www.indiapost.gov.in/
Also read: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces 30,000 Jobs in 90 Days!