Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces 30,000 Jobs in 90 Days!

Telangana State Chief Minister has announced that 30,000 jobs will be filled in the coming 90 days. The notifications have already been issued for these upcoming job openings. The Chief Minister mentioned that there would be 11,000 teaching positions through the DSC notification. Group-1, Group-2, Group-3, and other job vacancies total more than 30,000 jobs. He further criticized the previous government for not providing more job opportunities to the aspirants and for neglecting employment issues.

On Friday, at the Telangana Fire Services and Civil Defense Training Institute in Vattinagulapally, Ranga Reddy district, during the passing out parade for firemen, he made these statements about the job openings notification. He further added that the government's main aim is to fill every vacancy in different departments through the job calendar. This is to bring the unemployment issue to the attention of ministers and officials. He advised the aspirants not to protest, assuring them that every vacancy will be filled and more employment options will be provided.

He said, "I, as your Revanth Anna, will always be committed to resolving them."