Congress to raise UPSC aspirants’ death case in Parliament today

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Congress will raise the issue of the Delhi coaching centre tragedy, in which three UPSC aspirants died, in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Congress MP from Punjab Dr Amar Singh has moved an adjournment motion demanding accountability for the death of IAS aspirants.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- Demanding accountability for the death of three IAS aspirants who died due to waterlogging in a building housing a coaching center in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area."

Another Congress MP, Manickam Tagore also moved an adjournment notice in the Lower House to suspend business and "immediately discuss Demanding accountability for Delhi’s infrastructure Tragedies and Tragic Loses".

Three civil services aspirants -- Shreya Yadav, Tania Soni and Navin Delvin -- died when water suddenly gushed into the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in the Old Rajender Nagar on Saturday.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the deaths and said common people were paying the price for unsafe construction, poor town planning and irresponsibility of institutions at every level.

In a post in Hindi on X, he said, "...This collapse of infrastructure is a combined failure of the system. The common citizen is paying the price of unsafe construction, poor town planning and irresponsibility of institutions at every level by losing his life."

