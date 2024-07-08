NEET UG 2024: Supreme Court to Hear Petitions Today

The Supreme Court will conduct a hearing today on the issue of the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak. As per the July 8 cause list posted on the court's website, the Supreme Court will hear a batch of pleas related to this year's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG examination on Monday.

According to PTI, Judges J B Pardiwala, Manoj Misra, and Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud will convene on the bench today at 10:30 AM to consider 38 petitions concerning the NEET-UG exam.

Most of the petitions received by the Supreme Court request the cancellation and reconduct of the exam. NEET-UG 2024, administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA), faced allegations of paper leakage, prompting these pleas. However, NTA has defended the fairness of the examination and dismissed all allegations as baseless.

In addition to the cancellation petitions, NTA has filed a plea urging the court not to cancel the exams. They argue that such a move could unfairly impact students who legitimately took the exam and are now focused on their careers.

The NEET-UG exam was conducted on May 5 across various centres, with results announced on June 4. NTA disclosed full marks for some students and identified 67 toppers this year, which has spurred allegations from students and organizations advocating for a re-examination. Many students have claimed that the toppers are disproportionately concentrated in specific regions or centres, suggesting widespread paper leaks.

On June 13, the Center and NTA informed the court that grace marks awarded to 1,563 candidates were revoked. They presented options for affected candidates to either forfeit the bonus points given for lost time or to retake the test.