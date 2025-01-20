CMAT 2025 Admit Card Released Today: Download Now at NTA Website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CMAT 2025 admit card today, January 20, 2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the CMAT-NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT by entering their registration number and date of birth.

Earlier, the city intimation slip, which provides details about the test city, was released on January 17, 2025. The CMAT 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on January 25, 2025, across more than 100 cities in India. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The admit card will provide important information, including the exam slot, timings, and center location.

Steps to Download CMAT 2025 Admit Card:

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

Click on the "CMAT 2025 Admit Card" link.

Enter your CMAT 2025 application number and date of birth.

View your admit card on the screen.

Download the CMAT 2025 admit card in PDF format.

Direct Link: Download CMAT 2025 Exam City Slip

CMAT 2025 Exam Pattern:

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a key entrance exam for MBA aspirants and is accepted by over 1,300 business schools across India. Candidates should familiarize themselves with the exam pattern, which remains consistent with previous years.

The CMAT 2025 exam consists of five sections:

Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation

Logical Reasoning

Language Comprehension

General Awareness

Innovation & Entrepreneurship

The exam will be conducted online with a total duration of 180 minutes, consisting of 100 questions and a total of 400 marks. Each question offers five answer choices. The marking scheme awards +4 marks for each correct answer and deducts -1 mark for each incorrect answer. The medium of the exam is English.

Candidates are advised to prepare thoroughly for all sections, as each carries equal importance in the final score.