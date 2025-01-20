South Korea: Yoon moved to solitary cell at Seoul Detention Center

Seoul, Jan 20 (IANS) Detained President Yoon Suk Yeol has been moved to a solitary cell at the Seoul Detention Center's general wing after he was placed under formal arrest over the weekend, a correctional official said Monday.

Yoon was transferred to the 12-square-metre cell at the detention center in Uiwang, south of Seoul, on Sunday after the Seoul Western District Court issued a warrant for his formal arrest, according to Shin Yong-hae, commissioner general of the Korea Correctional Service.

"(Yoon) was moved from a holding room for suspects to the general detention wing, and (I) received a report that he spent the night well," Shin told lawmakers during a session of the National Assembly's legislation and judiciary committee.

According to Shin, Yoon's cell, which is known to usually hold five or six people, is similar in size to those where past presidents have been detained, Yonhap news agency reported.

The official told lawmakers that Yoon cooperated with official procedures for his detention, such as taking a mug shot and undergoing a physical exam, noting that a personal correctional officer has been designated for his safety.

Shin said his office is also cooperating with the police and the Presidential Security Service to ensure security amid concerns over Yoon's supporters possibly taking drastic action, such as attempting to free the detained president.

Earlier in the day, Yoon's lawyers said that he will not appear for further questioning over his failed martial law bid Monday, .

Yoon has been ordered by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) to appear for questioning at 10 a.m. after he failed to appear the previous day, Yonhap news agency reported.

The CIO is expected to forcibly bring him in or visit him at the Seoul Detention Center where he has been held since last Wednesday if he continues to resist the orders.

Yoon was placed under formal arrest early Sunday after a court issued a warrant to extend his detention over concerns he might destroy evidence.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.