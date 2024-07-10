Fact Check: TGPSC dismisses fake schedule for Group 2 and Group 3 exams

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has dismissed as false a rumour claiming that the Commission has announced a fresh exam schedule for Group 2 and Group 3 services.

This piece of information titled “web note” allegedly from TGPSC is being circulated on social media platforms with the claim that “It is hereby informed that Commission has decided examination Group-II and Group-III Services Recruitment as per the following schedule.”

The Commission has clarified that it has not released any schedule for Group 2 and Group 3 exams as it is still finalising the dates.

It may be noted here that the Group 2 aspirants are demanding the Telangana government to increase the number of vacancies and postpone exams as the scheduled dates are clashing with other competitive exams.

