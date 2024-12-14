Stock Market Holidays in India 2025: Complete List

Investors, traders, and the market are now gearing for the next year 2024 end. India's National Stock Exchange has come out with an official notice on holidays in 2025 that the market shall remain shut during those dates.

The NSE circular dated December 13, 2024, has specified the holidays for 2025. These include religious, cultural, and national observances. Holidays are important to market participants as they enable them to prepare their trading strategies, and risk management, and optimize their portfolios.

Here is a list of the official stock market holidays in 2025:

February 26, 2025 - Mahashivratri

March 14, 2025 - Holi

March 31, 2025 - Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)

April 10, 2025 - Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 14, 2025 - Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18, 2025 - Good Friday

May 1, 2025 - Maharashtra Day

August 15, 2025 - Independence Day

August 27, 2025 - Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2, 2025 - Gandhi Jayanti / Dusshera

October 21, 2025 - Diwali Laxmi Pujan

October 22, 2025 - Diwali – Balipratipada

November 5, 2025 - Eid Milad-un-Nabi

December 25, 2025 - Prakash Gurpurab / Christmas

Note that the stock market may have changed the trading hours around some holidays, particularly for events like Muhurat Trading, which is the auspicious time to trade on Diwali. Muhurat Trading will take place on 21 October 2025 (Tuesday) and the timings will be announced later.

Market participants should mark these dates in their calendars to avoid any surprises and ensure smooth trading throughout the year. The stock market holidays in India are scheduled by exchanges like the NSE and BSE according to national, religious, and cultural observances. These holidays vary every year, and the exchanges declare the dates well in advance so that clarity is established regarding when the markets will remain closed.

