BPSC denies implementation of ‘normalisation’ in upcoming exam

Patna, Dec 6 (IANS) Amid a huge uproar over normalisation, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a detailed clarification, categorically denying the rumours.

The Commission stated that the ‘normalisation’ process is neither mentioned in any clause of the advertisement for the 70th Combined Preliminary Examination nor proposed afterwards.

It affirmed that the exam will be conducted in a single shift on December 13, 2024 (Friday), from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m., and thus normalisation is irrelevant.

Normalisation is a process aimed at addressing possible variations in the difficulty of different question papers across different shifts of an examination.

In a statement issued by BPSC, the Commission expressed surprise at the spread of these rumours, suggesting that they were fabricated by certain "coaching operators and student leaders" to mislead candidates.

BPSC urged candidates to disregard the misinformation circulating on social media and assured them of a transparent and fair examination process.

Despite the clarification, the situation remains tense in Gardanibagh Patna, the venue of Dharna. Many aspirants had already begun protesting based on the assumption that normalisation would disadvantage them.

Educationists like Faizal Khan known as Khan Sir and Motiur Rahman Khan known as Guru Rahman joined the protests, criticising the perceived lack of communication from BPSC and advocating for candidates' rights.

The lathi charge on protesting candidates further escalated tensions, leading to public outrage and demands for accountability.

The situation underscores the need for BPSC to engage in clear and proactive communication to prevent misunderstandings.

Meanwhile, student leaders and educators are likely to continue pressing for transparency and reforms in the examination system.

The statement from the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) highlights that the advertisement for the examination was released on September 23. The initial application period was from September 28 to October 18.

BPSC had extended the application deadline till November 4 to accommodate candidates' demands and interests.

The statement further said that BPSC has taken significant measures to ensure the examination is conducted malpractice-free. Among the reforms, preparing multi-set papers is a critical initiative. However, the examination will ultimately be conducted using a single set of question papers to maintain uniformity.

Candidates are encouraged to prepare diligently and participate in the examination with a peaceful mindset. The Commission reassures transparency and fairness in the process.

This statement seeks to address candidates' concerns, underline the BPSC commitment to integrity, and encourage applicants to focus on their preparation.

