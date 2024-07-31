Manushi Chhillar and Veer Pahariya are new Bollywood couple?

Former Miss World and Indian actress Manushi Chhillar is now stuck in the dating rumours with Veer Pahariya. This beauty became familiar in Tollywood with her 'Operation Valentine' and is currently busy with Bollywood movies.

A social media celebrity recently shared a video featuring Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend, Shikar Pahariya, on his social media. The scenes of Manushi struggling on Veer's shoulder have caught everyone's attention, sparking dating rumours. Neither of them has commented on this rumour.

Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World 2017 title and was introduced to Bollywood with 'Samrat Prithviraj' starring Akshay Kumar. She is currently busy with her next release, 'Tehran', with John Abraham. In her recent interview, she stated that she wants to continue acting and establish her career.

Veer Pahariya is also an actor whose grandfather is ex-Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. It is a known fact that Shikar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor are dating, and this brother-dating rumour has become the talk of the town.