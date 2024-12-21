Katrina Kaif Shares Her Mother-in-Law’s Homemade Hair Oil Secret and Vicky Kaushal’s Green Flag Trait

Katrina Kaif recently shared some heartwarming insights into her relationship with her husband Vicky Kaushal and her close bond with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal. The actress, who is also a successful businesswoman with her own cosmetics line, opened up about her hair care routine and the special relationship she shares with her in-laws during a recent interview.

Katrina, known for her flawless beauty, revealed that the secret behind her luscious hair is a homemade hair oil made by her mother-in-law. In an interview with The Week, Katrina shared, “My mother-in-law makes me this hair oil with onion, amla, avocado, and a few other ingredients. Home remedies are incredibly powerful.” Katrina added that she doesn’t wear makeup at home and takes care of her skin with a simple, yet effective routine. “I’m passionate about skincare because I have sensitive skin. I enjoy routines like using gua sha. I know I’m late to the party, but it’s amazing,” she said.

Katrina, lovingly called ‘Kitto’ by her in-laws, also spoke about her husband Vicky, whom she describes as incredibly supportive. She shared with a laugh, “He’s very adjusting and understanding. He doesn’t fight with me for counter space in the bathroom.” Katrina praised Vicky’s family, saying that his respect and love for his family are among the qualities she admires most. “The way Vicky is with his family, especially his mom and dad, is incredible,” she said, adding that his strong family values give her confidence about their future together.

This is not the first time Katrina has spoken highly of her in-laws. On The Kapil Sharma Show in 2022, she shared how her mother-in-law made sweet potatoes for her, considering her diet. Katrina’s relationship with Vicky and his family continues to be a source of joy and support in her life.