Hrithik Roshan Holidays in Dubai with Saba Azad, Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan, Son Hridaan; Uday Chopra and Nargis Fakhri Join the Getaway

As the year comes to a close, Bollywood celebrities are in a festive mood, and Hrithik Roshan is no exception. The actor, who has been busy with the shoot of War 2, took some time off to enjoy a relaxing holiday with his loved ones in Dubai. Hrithik was seen vacationing with his girlfriend Saba Aazad, ex-wife Sussanne Khan, her boyfriend Arslan Goni, and their son Hridaan.

Sussanne Khan shared a glimpse of their holiday on Instagram, posting a picture of the group posing together, which included Arslan, Hrithik, his son Hridaan, and Uday Chopra. Nargis Fakhri and her rumoured boyfriend Tony Beig also joined the group on their vacation. Though Nargis wasn’t in the picture, Sussanne later shared a photo with her, Tony, and Arslan. Sussanne's brother, actor Zayed Khan, was also present with his wife and children.

Fans were particularly surprised to see Uday Chopra and Nargis Fakhri together on the same trip. The two had dated for five years before parting ways. A Reddit user commented, "Exes reunion?" while another user expressed admiration for their mature co-parenting relationship, especially for the sake of their children.

In terms of professional updates, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie also stars Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani and is expected to release in 2025. Meanwhile, Nargis Fakhri is set to appear in Housefull 5, alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jacqueline Fernandez, with a release date slated for June 6, 2025.

As the festive season continues, Hrithik and his friends are making the most of their time together, showcasing their positive, mature relationships.