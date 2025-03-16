War 2 Release Date Confirmed: August 14, 2025!

War 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 spy thriller War, is all set to release on August 14, 2025, as an exciting Independence Day treat. The news was confirmed by Yash Raj Films on Sunday, putting an end to rumors about a possible delay following Hrithik Roshan’s recent injury during a dance rehearsal.

The film features Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan alongside Tollywood star NTR. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is part of the YRF Spyverse, which includes hit films like Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), and Tiger 3 (2023).

Along with Hrithik and NTR, the film will also star Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Produced by Aditya Chopra, War 2 promises to deliver thrilling action sequences, gripping storylines, and star-studded performances, making it one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025. Fans are eagerly waiting for this high-energy action-packed film.