'They can decide when to stop playing': Ajaz Patel on 'greats' Rohit, Virat's ODI future

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel feels that India batting icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have the right to take a call on their ODI future amid speculations around their retirements from the format following Champions Trophy win.

Kohli was in sublime touch during India's title-winning campaign in Dubai last week as India defeated New Zealand in the final to claim their third tournament title.

The 36-year-old amassed 218 runs from five matches at an average of 54.50. He scored a match-winning unbeaten century against arch-rivals Pakistan before scoring a crucial 84 against Australia in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, captain Rohit became the second most successful Indian captain in terms of ICC titles. Under Rohit's captaincy, India lifted their second ICC silverware in less than nine months after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa in the final in Bridgetown.

"They're the greats of the game. To be honest, I think they can decide when they want to want to stop playing. They're well within their rights to go for as long as they want. They've both got phenomenal records and they're both phenomenal players and I know as a bowler it's always worrying to be able to bowl to either of them," Patel told IANS.

When asked about New Zealand's Champions Trophy campaign, the 36-year-old added, "India just played good cricket on the day, I guess. New Zealand performed really well throughout the tournament and we played some phenomenal cricket. I think the conditions obviously made it tougher as well but at the end of the day, India played very good cricket and unfortunately we lost on the day."

Patel is part of New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon's delegation on his five-day official visit to India at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi.

When asked if he will be meeting with PM Modi, the left-arm spinner said it will be great if he gets the opportunity. "I'm not too sure at the moment. We're just kind of waiting and go with the program, so we'll see what happens. If we get the opportunity, then that's great."

"Yeah, I'm certainly excited about this trip. It's always nice to be back in India. Obviously, I'm from here, but I'm here representing New Zealand, so it's a great opportunity, and I'm really excited to be here," said Patel.

With the mega cricketing extravaganza, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to begin on March 22. Patel said it's a great platform for New Zealand players to challenge themselves.

"IPL is a massive tournament around the world and it's a highly lauded tournament around the world, so it's always exciting to watch. You get to see some of the best cricket, some of the best players and obviously the way that it's run and structured is quite impressive. It's been fantastic for New Zealand players to be able to come over here and challenge themselves and get the exposure on the world stage as well," Patel signed off.

