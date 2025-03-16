India, Kyrgyzstan joint military exercise in full swing at Tokmok: Army

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The Indian Army and Kyrgyzstan military are exchanging best practices in urban warfare scenarios, counter-terrorism tactics and precision sniping as part of an ongoing joint exercise, the Army said on Sunday.

The Indian Army contingent, comprising troops from the elite Parachute Regiment, left for Kyrgyzstan on March 9 to take part in the 12th edition of the India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise Khanjar.

The joint exercise is taking place in the Central Asian nation from March 10 to March 23, said an official.

“The Joint Military Exercise #Khanjar-XII, between special forces of #India and #Kyrgyzstan, is in full swing at #Tokmok, Kyrgyzstan,” said a social media post by Indian Army spokesman.

“The exercise will foster mutual cooperation, strengthen joint operational capabilities and enhance camaraderie between the #IndianArmy and the #KyrgyzArmy,” said the post on Sunday.

The exercise aims to provide an opportunity for both sides to fortify defence ties while addressing common concerns of international terrorism and extremism and reaffirms the commitment of both countries to fostering peace stability, and security in the region.

Since its inception in 2011, Khanjar has evolved into an annual training event. The alternating venues between India and Kyrgyzstan reflect the thriving strategic relationship. The previous edition of the same exercise was conducted in India in January 2024, an official said.

The Indian contingent is represented by troops from The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and the Kyrgyzstan contingent is represented by its Scorpion Brigade, said a statement.

The aim of the exercise is to exchange experiences and best practices in counter-terrorism and special forces operations in urban and mountainous high-altitude terrain scenarios, it said.

The exercise will also focus on developing advanced special forces skills in sniping, complex building intervention and mountain craft.

Beyond rigorous training, the exercise will feature vibrant cultural exchanges, including the celebration of the Central Asian festival of Nowruz. This interaction will further cement the bond of friendship between the two nations, the statement said.

