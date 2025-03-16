DMK govt failed to act against mineral smuggling: TN BJP chief Annamalai

Chennai, March 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai has accused the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government of failing to act against mineral smuggling in the state.

His remarks come in the wake of the recent seizure of two trucks allegedly used for smuggling minerals into Kerala.

In a post on social media platform X, Annamalai claimed, "Since the DMK came to power, Tamil Nadu has been looted for its mineral resources. This illegal operation is being carried out solely by DMK members, depriving the state of its valuable resources and causing a shortage of construction materials. As a result, people are forced to pay higher prices for these materials."

The BJP leader further alleged that DMK members were exploiting the state's resources for financial gain while the government remained silent.

Annamalai questioned the government's "inaction" regarding mineral smuggling from border districts such as Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi.

He demanded to know when the authorities would take action against those responsible, particularly the owners of the trucks used for smuggling.

Previously, Annamalai had accused the DMK of depending on "illegal mineral theft gangs" to fund its campaign for the 2026 Assembly elections.

He claimed that illegal mining and smuggling had escalated since the DMK assumed power.

He specifically named two gangs operating in Pudukkottai and Karur, alleging they were heavily involved in illegal mining and cross-border smuggling to Kerala.

Annamalai also linked the murder of anti-stone quarrying activist K. Jagaber Ali in Pudukkottai district to the government's alleged negligence.

He stated that Ali's killing was a clear sign that the DMK was running a "disaster model" government.

Jagaber Ali was run over by a tipper lorry on the Vengalur-K. Pallivasal Road on January 17, 2025.

Five individuals have since been arrested, and the Crime Branch is currently investigating the case. Ali's death sent shockwaves through the environmental activist community, with many fearing for their safety due to alleged threats from illegal mining operators.

In response to Ali's murder, activists have urged the Tamil Nadu government to take over all stone quarries in the state. They argue that such a move could generate at least Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue. Currently, the government earns only Rs 1,835 crore annually from mining operations.

Reports estimate that Tamil Nadu has around 12,000 stone quarries, legally permitted to mine up to 60 feet deep.

However, illegal operations are believed to extend far beyond this limit, leading to environmental damage and safety concerns. Following Ali's death, the Federation of Environmental Activists met with his family and demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for them.

Activists have also pressed the Pudukkottai district administration to take strict action against illegal stone quarries in the region.

N. Shanmugham, coordinator of the movement against illegal stone quarrying, criticised government authorities for failing to protect activists.

"We put our lives at risk to protect the environment and alert officials about illegal mining. But the authorities often fail to take timely action, allowing illegal activities to continue unchecked," he told the media.

With growing concerns over illegal mining, activists and opposition leaders continue to call for stronger government intervention to curb smuggling and ensure the safety of those who speak out against these activities.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.