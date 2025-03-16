'Killed LeT operative in Jhelum not Hafiz Saeed’s nephew'

Islamabad, March 16 (IANS) The targeted killing of Faisal Nadeem a.k.a Abu Qatal in Pakistan’s Jhelum area has raised many eyebrows over killing of Kashmiri militants in the country. While it is being claimed that Abu Qatal was not only a senior member of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), but was also the nephew of LeT and JuD (Jamat-ud-Dawa) founder and chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed; inside details reveal that Abu Qatal may not be the nephew of Hafiz Saeed, but he surely is a senior member of the LeT.

As per insider details, the killed man in Jhelum by unidentified people is not the nephew of Hafiz Saeed, nor was Saeed present with him at the time of the incident. But the detailed established that Abu Qatal was part of LeT.

“The person who was targeted and killed, does not hail from Punjab or Kashmir... he belongs to Sindh province and was in Azad Kashmir for his organisational responsibilities. He had been living in Azad Kashmir for some time now," insider details revealed.

“The killed person was part of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He had also served jail term in Indian administered Kashmir also. His security guard was also killed in the attack while his driver was transferred to the hospital in critical condition”, the details added.

The killing of Abu Qatal is certainly a high-profile killing as he was one of the senior members of the LeT. Qatal was also among India’s most wanted terrorists for his involvement in the 2023 Rajouri attack and the 2024 Raesi bus attack.

"Abu Qatal was killed on Saturday night. One can imagine and sensitivity around the killing that after his killing, raids were done in at least two provinces throughout the night.

"This is the third high profile killing in Sajid Jutt Network of LeT. Before this, Hanzallah Adnan killing in Karachi, and Qasim Kashmiri's killing in Rawalkot... all of these killings have been of members from the Sajid Jutt Network (SJN)”

Reliable sources say that after the killing of Abu Qatal, who he said was on the list of most wanted terrorists of India, other operatives from the SJN have gone into hiding amid threats of attacks on them as well.

Pakistan, in the past, has linked killings of Kashmiri militants in Pakistan to a targeted killing, accusing India for using local and Afghan mercenaries to take out people on its hit list.

