La Liga prez Javier Tebas fires back at Carlo Ancelotti’s 72-hour warning

Madrid, March 16 (IANS) After Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti issued a warning towards La Liga claiming his side will not take the pitch if they are made to play two games in a period of less than 72 hours, La Liga president Javier Tebas pointed out that Los Blancos will be playing in a period shorter than 72 hours in the coming weeks due to their own demands.

The president claims that Madrid's first game after the international break, on March 29, against Leganes was originally scheduled for an earlier time but director Emilio Butragueno spoke with La Liga regarding changing the Matchday 29 game to a later time, giving their side less time to regroup for the Copa Del Rey semi-final against Real Sociedad on April 1. It is assumed that Madrid asked for a later kick-off time to give the South American players returning from international duty more time to rest.

“Carlo, I'm sure Emilio told you that LaLiga had scheduled the next matchday of Leganés for Saturday at 4:15 PM to give you more time before the semi-final against Real Sociedad. But Emilio asked LaLiga's competition director to change it to 9:00 PM—surely with your knowledge and authorization, I imagine—to benefit those coming from the FIFA round. And now we have less than 72 hours between the final whistle of Saturday's match and the start of Tuesday's semi-final! May the best qualify for the final!! Greetings,” read the post by Tebas on X.

A brace by Kylian Mbappe led Madrid to a 2-1 win over Villarreal CF at El Madrigal, their first at the venue since 2017. Ancelotti’s comments followed the win as Madrid were coming off a tiring 120-minute clash against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Thursday (IST). The squad was visibly tired after their win on Sunday and will be looking forward to the international break that follows.

”This team has something special, character and commitment. This isn’t always the case and I get angry with them. We have to thank these players for their monumental effort since January 3rd. Today is the last time we are going to play a game without 72 hours' rest. We twice asked LaLiga to change it and nothing happened,” said Ancelotti in the press conference after the game.

