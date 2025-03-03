Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Gauri Khan, Adar Poonawala, Sonali Bendre at Launch of The Charcoal Project in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, 3rd March 2025: The Charcoal Project, India’s pioneering luxury interior and furniture brand by Sussanne Khan, proudly unveils its second retail gallery in Hyderabad, following the resounding success of its flagship store in Mumbai. Spanning an impressive 35,000 sq. ft across six storeys, The Charcoal Project Hyderabad is a testament to exquisite design, offering a transformative retail experience for home and interior enthusiasts.

Blending Sussanne Khan’s signature aesthetic with cutting-edge innovation, the Hyderabad store redefines luxury interiors, creating an immersive space for design connoisseurs.

Sussanne Khan, Founder of The Charcoal Project, shares her excitement: "After 14 incredible years of crafting story-rich interiors, I found my true calling two years ago—to create something truly exceptional. With an extraordinary team of gladiators, I am thrilled to unveil The Charcoal Project Hyderabad! This space is a tribute to design at its finest, featuring unique works, limited-edition furniture, objects of curiosity, and a curated collection of fine art by talented artists. We can't wait to welcome you into this world of creativity."

Adding to the grandeur, renowned interior designer Gauri Khan joins forces with Sussanne Khan, dedicating an entire floor to her exclusive label, Gauri Khan Designs. Known for her seamless fusion of contemporary elegance with traditional Indian elements, Gauri Khan’s distinctive design philosophy perfectly complements Sussanne’s architecturally inspired, story-driven concepts.

Gauri Khan, Founder of Gauri Khan Designs, shares her vision: "Bringing Gauri Khan Designs to Hyderabad through this collaboration is a significant milestone. The label has always championed refined luxury, timeless aesthetics, and bespoke craftsmanship. I’m delighted to showcase our signature collection of art, artefacts, home linen, decor, and furniture in a space that celebrates creativity and innovation."

The Gauri Khan Designs collection features exclusive furniture, fine art, and curated objects of curiosity. Expect sculpted mirrors that double as art, living and bedroom sets with timeless silhouettes upholstered in sophisticated hues, and chic dressers with sleek lines, illuminated by soft, built-in lighting. The collection embodies a harmonious blend of elegance and luxury.

Further elevating its offerings, The Charcoal Project introduces the exclusive Sussanne Khan x Janavi collection—a seamless fusion of tradition and modernity. Each piece in this collection narrates a story of artistry and passion, creating an emotional connection within home spaces.

As Jyotika Jhalani explains, "Sussanne Khan x Janavi is more than decor—it is a lifestyle expression, bringing depth, texture, and story into our homes." Inspired by nature’s wonders, this collection integrates intricate craftsmanship with regal aesthetics, evoking warmth and luxury in every piece.

A striking highlight of The Charcoal Project Hyderabad is its collaboration with de Gournay, the globally renowned purveyor of exquisite hand-painted wallcoverings. Among the standout installations is ‘River Scenes of Bengal,’ alongside masterpieces such as 'Rousseau,' 'Amazonia,' and 'Chichester.' These breathtaking designs, available throughout the store, bring unparalleled artistic sophistication to the interiors, each telling a unique visual story.

The grand launch event was a star-studded affair, attended by luminaries such as Hrithik Roshan, Sonali Bendre, Shalini Passi, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, Falguni Peacock, and business leaders like Adar Poonawalla and Chirag Parekh. Their presence added an extra layer of glamour to an evening dedicated to celebrating design excellence and luxury living.

The Charcoal Project Hyderabad is more than just a store—it is a movement in design innovation, showcasing a thoughtfully curated selection of furniture, art, and interiors that push creative boundaries. This milestone was made possible through a strategic collaboration with Electronics Mart India Ltd (EMIL), a leading name in retail. Over the past two years, teams from EMIL and The Charcoal Project have worked relentlessly to bring this ambitious vision to life, seamlessly blending Sussanne Khan’s design ethos with EMIL’s commitment to quality and innovation.

With this remarkable expansion into Hyderabad, The Charcoal Project continues to redefine India’s design landscape—one inspired space at a time. Now open to the public, the store offers an exclusive opportunity to experience world-class interiors and home decor like never before.