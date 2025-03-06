Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina's Inspiring Journey in Reversing Grade 3 Fatty Liver

Obesity is one of the health concerns that's grappling the country right now. Renowned doctor Nageshwar Reddy, who was recently conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, emphasized the need for the country and its youth to take obesity seriously. He opined that 80 percent of the IT workforce in Hyderabad is suffering from being overweight. Before, Obesity used to be considered a Western concept and the veteran doctor opined that it's time to break that myth.

Nageshwar Reddy also presented concerning stats to support his argument. He stated that 60 percent of India is overweight and 30 percent of them are on their path to obesity. Indulging in junk food leads to obesity and a significant portion of the country have their lifestyles aligned with this. It is time that we change the same and start consuming healthy foods.

To support Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy's example, we have a person who recently overcame a strict addiction to junk food and she is none other than Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina. In a social media reel that's going viral, Sunaina revealed that her addiction to junk and fried foods turned dangerous to the point where she was diagnosed with jaundice.

It was during this time that Sunaina understood that she also developed a grade-3 fatty liver condition. Till that point, Sunaina's diet was filled with pizzas, burgers, and some fried foods. But then on, she wanted to ensure she took junk foods off one item at a time. To do so, Sunaina didn't panic but meticulously started eliminating these foods and added a little exercise to her lifestyle.

Consuming a balanced diet and exercise was what led to her glorious recovery. Dietary Changes alongside exercise really helped Sunaina improve her grade 3 fatty liver condition to a grade 1 and eliminate it completely after a while. She also urged others to consider taking a healthy diet and not indulge in junk foods as it can have devastating effects on the body.