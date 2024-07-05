Bihar govt cancels RS 4000 crore tenders allotted in last govt

Patna, July 5 (IANS) Bihar Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Neeraj Kumar Bablu on Friday said that numerous irregularities have been discovered in tenders issued during the Grand Alliance government which has led to the cancellation of tenders worth Rs 4000 crores.

“Following the formation of the NDA government, all departments have been working actively, which prompted the cancellation of the old tenders to the tune of Rs 4000 crore. We will issue the new tenders soon,” the minister said.

He emphasised that the NDA government is focused on moving forward rather than dwelling on the past.

“The Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ambitious Nal Jal Yojana aims to provide water to every household, and upon reviewing the old tenders, it was found that many villages and localities were excluded from this scheme. The new tenders aim to connect these areas to ensure comprehensive water supply coverage,” he said.

He said that additionally, PHED plans to install solar systems on water tanks to ensure a 24-hour electricity supply, mitigating issues caused by power outages.

“The department has also planned to install automatic taps to prevent water wastage, further enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of the water supply system,” he added.

