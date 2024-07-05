Saikumar's ferocious look from Pranayagodari Out

MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy released Saikumar's ferocious look from the film 'Pranayagodari'

Dialogue King Saikumar is an actor who plays any role with aplomb, immerses into that role, brings it to life, and pleases the audience. He is soon going to surprise the audience in another ferocious character. Saikumar will be seen in the powerful role of Pedakapu in the latest film 'Pranayagodari'. Actor Sadan, who hails from the family of famous comedian Ali, is playing the lead role in this movie directed by PL Vignesh. Priyanka Prasad is the heroine and Sunil Ravinuthala will be seen in a crucial role.

Paramalla Lingaiah is producing the movie 'Pranayagodari’ prestigiously on the PLV Creations banner. On Friday, Telangana MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy released the first look poster of Saikumar.

The makers said, “On behalf of our film unit, we would like to express our gratitude to Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who has released Saikumar's look, appreciated and congratulated our content, and extended good wishes. Being made as a feel-good entertainer, this film has entertainment elements for all sections of people. This movie is coming with a story that will give a new experience to the audience. True to the title, we are shooting the movie in natural locations. The beauty of Godavari and the lifestyle of the people there will be seen in the film. We are confident that the audience who are looking for something new will definitely like our film. We will announce the release date very soon.”

Sporting mustache, Saikumar looks very powerful in this poster in traditional attire with a Rudrakshamala around his neck, a bracelet on his hand, and a cigar in his hand. It is evident through the poster how powerful Saikumar’s character in the movie is going to be.

Cast: Sadan, Priyanka Prasad, Saikumar, 30 years Prithvi, Jabardast Rajamouli, Sunil Ravinuthala etc.

