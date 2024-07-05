Odisha FC appoint Anthony Fernandes as assistant coach for upcoming season

Bhubaneshwar, July 5 (IANS) Odisha FC have announced the appointment of Anthony Fernandes as the club's new assistant coach, replacing the departing Floyd Pinto, who has decided to move on due to personal reasons.

"I’m delighted to join Odisha FC in this next chapter of my career. Odisha are an ambitious club, that wants to fight for titles and their recent progress is a testament to that. I’m looking forward to linking up again with Sergio with whom I’ve enjoyed success before and I’m ready to give my all to help Odisha reach new heights,” Anthony Fernandes told Odisha FC’s media team.

A highly respected figure in Indian football, Anthony brings a wealth of experience to Odisha FC having enjoyed a successful playing career before transitioning into coaching. As a player, he donned the jerseys of various clubs. Anthony had a stint at Air India FC as a coach, where he took up the interim head coach role.

Anthony's coaching career has seen him flourish as an assistant coach and working in the youth setup at Mumbai City FC. His tactical acumen, ability to motivate players, and experience in grooming youngsters have been instrumental in the Islanders' recent success.

"I was lucky enough to work with him in Mumbai City and we achieved success together. A professional and an excellent person with whom I am delighted to work again, he will help me a lot," said Head Coach Sergio Lobera/

