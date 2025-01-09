Better coordination between state, banks & Centre must for PMRSK implementation: Hanuman Beniwal

Jaipur, Jan 9 (IANS) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) Chief and Nagaur MP, Hanuman Beniwal, said on Wednesday that better coordination between the state government, the banking sector, and the Central government is essential for the effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Srijan Karyakram (PMRSK).

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry, of which Beniwal is a member, visited Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday and Wednesday to review the progress of PMRSK in both rural and urban areas.

During the meetings held in Srinagar, senior officials from the Jammu and Kashmir administration, representatives from various banks, and petroleum companies participated to discuss the scheme's performance.

The committee also reviewed the implementation of the Public Procurement Policy, which mandates that 25 per cent of purchases by Central Public Sector Enterprises be made from MSMEs, and the timely release of payments to these enterprises.

Beniwal emphasised that without better coordination between the Centre, states, banks, and loan applicants, the scheme would struggle to achieve its goals.

He criticised the reliance of senior officials on their subordinates for implementing schemes, noting that this approach often leads to data collection and report generation without addressing on-ground challenges.

As a result, thousands of eligible individuals remain unable to access loans under the scheme.

He urged field officers to take a more proactive role in ensuring that government initiatives reach their intended beneficiaries.

Beniwal said that till there is better coordination between the state and the Central governments and between the banks, and the people willing to take loan, the scheme will not be implemented.

"For implementing the government schemes on the ground, the officers should go to the field, however on the contrary, the officers believe in only collecting data and making reports by relying on their subordinates and putting pressure on them while thousands of eligible people are not even able to get the loan," the RLP Chief added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.