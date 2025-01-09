Rajasthan Mines dept earns record revenue of Rs 6,340 crore

Jaipur, Jan 9 (IANS) Rajasthan's Principal Secretary of Mines, T. Ravikant, said on Wednesday that the Mines Department has generated a revenue of Rs 6340.78 crore till December this financial year, marking a growth rate of 24 per cent.

To achieve a new record in revenue collection, the department has devised a two-and-a-half-month action plan to enhance efficiency and boost earnings, he said, while other officials confirmed that the show cause notices have been issued to four officers for negligence.

In a review meeting held at Khanij Bhawan on Wednesday with Director of Mines Bhagwati Prasad Kalaal, Ravikant emphasised the importance of consistent monitoring and accountability.

A robust monitoring system is now in place, and show cause notices have been issued to four officers -- Sojat Mining Engineer, Beawar Assistant Mining Engineer (AME), Sawai Madhopur AME, and Rupwas AME -- for negligence in their duties.

The Principal Secretary of Mines highlighted that the department had collected Rs 5131.26 crore till December in the previous financial year, whereas this year's revenue of Rs 6340.78 crore represents an increase of more than Rs 1,200 crore.

He directed the officers to expedite the recovery of both current and pending dues and ensure the effective implementation of the departmental amnesty scheme by reaching out to defaulters and taking strict action when necessary.

The action plan includes an expedited auction of major and minor mineral blocks, with a focus on limestone, iron ore, and base metals, completion of formalities for starting mining activities in auctioned mines to enhance production, employment, and revenue, timely responses to pending Assembly questions and court cases, with a dedicated two-day campaign launched to address the backlog.

The Director of Mines, Bhagwati Prasad Kalaal, reported strengthened departmental monitoring systems to improve performance across all areas, including revenue collection and auctions.

Efforts are also underway to streamline the process of obtaining environmental approvals at the state level for leases and quarry licenses.

Pending cases are being prioritised for resolution.

Additional Directors and Superintending Mining Engineers from various zones, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, and Udaipur, presented updates on their progress during the meeting.

Ravikant urged the officials to maintain momentum and focus on achieving set targets.

