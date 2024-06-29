Anupam Kher takes auto-rickshaw ride to enjoy ‘baarish’ in Mumbai

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood star Anupam Kher opted to ditch the comfort of his luxurious car and took an auto-rickshaw ride to enjoy the monsoon in Mumbai.

On Saturday, Anupam shared a video on Instagram stories of him sitting in an autorickshaw.

The actor starts by showing the rainy surroundings before switching to selfie mode.

Anupam, dressed in casual wear, then starts singing: “Baarish, baarish.”

On the work front, Anupam is all set to return to directing films after two decades with his upcoming project, 'Tanvi the Great'. His last directorial was 'Om Jai Jagdish', released in 2002.

On his 69th birthday in March, the award-winning star announced his return to the director’s chair with 'Tanvi the Great'. Oscar-winning music director M. M. Keeravani, who is known for his work on the acclaimed film 'RRR', has come on board for the film.

On his birthday, Anupam described the film as a “musical story of passion, courage, and innocence.”

After announcing the film, Anupam revealed that several renowned names are attached to the project.

Japanese DOP Keiko Nakahara and lyricist Kausar Munir, known for her work in films like 'Ishaqzaade', 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', and the streaming series 'Rocket Boys', have come on board.

National Award-winning choreographer Kruti Mahesh and 'Jawan' action director Sunil Rodrigues are also part of Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi the Great' crew. Details about the cast are still under wraps. 'Tanvi the Great' is produced by Anupam Kher Studio.

