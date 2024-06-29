Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish govt over frequent bridge collapses in Bihar

Patna, June 29 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday slammed the Nitish Kumar government over frequent bridge collapses in the state.

Mocking the state and the Central governments, former deputy chief minister Tejashwi posted on X, "Congratulations! Due to the double power of the double-engine government in Bihar, only 5 bridges have collapsed in just 9 days."

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the double-engine NDA government comprising 6 parties, has sent bright wishes of Mangalraj to the people of the state on the collapse of the 5 bridges in 9 days."

Launching a scathing attack, he said, "Thousands of crores of public money is being lost due to bridge collapses but the self-proclaimed honest people are calling it courtesy instead of corruption."

On Friday, the girder of an under-construction road bridge collapsed in the Madhubani district.

The construction of the bridge was underway on the Bhutahi Balan River at Lalwarhi village under the Madhepur block and the installation of the girder was completed two days ago.

Five bridges have collapsed in Araria, Siwan, East Champaran, Kishanganj and Madhubani districts in the past 11 days.

Earlier, a bridge worth Rs 12 crore on the Bakra river in Sikti block of Araria district collapsed on June 18.

On June 22, the bridge built on the canal connecting Daraunda and Maharajganj blocks in Siwan collapsed.

The third incident of bridge collapse came to light in the Ghodasahan block of East Champaran on June 23 and a 70-meter-long bridge collapsed in Kishanganj on June 27.

