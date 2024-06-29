Woman's body found in Australia, one arrested

Sydney, June 29 (IANS) A man has been arrested after a woman's body was located in Australia's eastern state of New South Wales (NSW), local police said on Saturday.

At about 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, police attended a home on Johnston Street, Casino, in the state's north following reports of a concern for welfare, NSW Police said in a statement.

Officers attached to Richmond Police District arrived and assisted the woman, who is believed to be aged in her 40s. However, she died at the scene, reports Xinhua news agency citing the police statement.

A 31-year-old man, believed to be known to the woman, was arrested at the scene and taken to Lismore Police Station, where he is assisting police with inquiries, according to the police statement.

A crime scene has been established, and a critical incident team from Tweed/Byron Police District will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident, including all aspects of the response from NSW Police.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.