Congress Senior Leader, Ex PCC Chief D Srinivas Passes Away

Senior Congress leader and former PCC chief of Congress and ex Rajya Sabha member Dharmapuri Srinivas, popularly known as DS aka D Srinivas, passed away at 3 am this morning (29 June, 2024). He had been ill for a few days and was receiving treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. He had been out of active politics for a while.

Dharmapuri Srinivas started at the bottom of the Congress party. He served as a minister in the Congress governments of 2004 and 2009 in united Andhra Pradesh. He served as the PCC president for a long time when YS Rajasekhar Reddy was the Chief Minister of the united AP.

Subsequently, DS quit the Congress party and later joined the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in 2015 after Telangana became a state and was elected to the Rajya Sabha for the BRS. After falling out with KCR, DS later rejoined the Congress party.

He had two sons. His elder son, Dharmapuri Sanjay, is a former mayor of Nizamabad. His younger son, Dharmapuri Aravind, joined the BJP and was re-elected to the Lok Sabha from Nizamabad for the second time in 2024.