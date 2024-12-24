Vijaysai Reddy Releases YSRCP Poru Bata poster

Visakhapatnam, Dec 24: YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy said that YSRCP is neutral and the Party has no affiliation with either NDA or the INDIA block and said that he is part of the JPC constituted on the One Nation One Election (ONOE).

Speaking to media after releasing the poster of Poru Bata, protest programme on December 27 against the coalition government on the hike in power charges, he said that the Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had made it clear about the Party stand on ONOE.

The Party will undertake state-wide protests on December 27 protesting against the power tariff hike and burdening the people by over Rs 15,000 crore by increasing the power charges going against the poll promise that there would be no hike in power tariff.

The power charges would be going up by Rs 1.50 per unit from next month and the coalition government has taken loans to a tune of Rs 75,000 crore in just six months but not a single rupee was spent on welfare, he said. The coalition government has been going back on all its poll promises, he said.

We are not NDA, we are not the INDIA Bloc Alliance

We have been neutral from the beginning

State interests are our priority.

We have been saying from the start that joint elections are coming.

In the joint JPC, I am also a member.

The JPC will tour every state and meet every political party.

YS Jagan will clarify the party’s stance on the JPC.

Protests against electricity tariff hikes on the 27th: Gudivada Amar Nath.

As per the call from party president YS Jagan, state-wide protests will be held on the 27th of this month.

Before the elections, they promised not to raise electricity charges by even one rupee.

However, after coming to power, they significantly increased electricity charges.

In just six months of taking office, they burdened the public with over 15,000 crores.

Following YS Jagan's orders, we will fight on behalf of the people.

From next month, the burden on electricity bills will increase by up to one and a half rupees per unit.

In the last six months, they have accumulated debts of 75,000 crores.

Not a single rupee has been spent on welfare.

While claiming to provide quality education, healthcare, and electricity, they are actually offering substandard services."