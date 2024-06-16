‘TDP rakes up unnecessary controversy over furniture’

Tadepalli: YSRCP leaders have remarked that the TDP leaders have made it a habit to criticise the party chief YS Jagagn Mohan Reddy. They said the ruling party leaders have raked up a needless controversy over the ‘furniture’ at the CM Camp Office. Meanwhile, the yellow media has latched on to the critical remarks made by the TDP leaders and misleading the people through their media outlets and social media channels. Several TDP sympathisers have been posting fake news to tarnish the image of the YSRC party.

In 2017, YSRCP chief YS Jagan had built two buildings at Tadepalli. He was using one building as a residence and the other was being used as the headquarters of his party. After taking charge as a chief minister, he converted the second building into the chief minister's camp office and the party office was shifted to a rented building.

Following the 2024 election results, the camp office is once again being used as a party office. Recently, the YSRCP chief held a meeting in this office. The TDP leaders, who were eagerly waiting for a chance to target the former chief minister, alleged baseless allegations that the YSRCP is stilusing the government owned ‘furniture’ in its office.

Responding to the allegations, YSRCP MLC Lella Appi Reddy said after the change of guard in the state, we have shared a list of items in the camp office with the concerned authorities. He said the new government has also been informed that the party is willing to pay the amount for the furniture bought for the CM Camp Office. “We are awaiting a response from the government,” he added.

Also Read: Father’s Day: Ram Charan’s adorable pic with daughter goes viral