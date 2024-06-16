Father’s Day: Ram Charan’s adorable pic with daughter goes viral

Tollywood actor Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have been married for 12 years. The power couple celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on June 15. They have a cute daughter named Klin Kaara.

As the world celebrates Father’s Day today, Ram Charan took to social media and shared an adorable pic of his daughter. In the viral pic, the actor can be seen holding his baby in the air and smiling at her.

On their wedding anniversary, Upasana shared a heartfelt message and wished their togetherness for her actor husband. She also shared a dreamy picture in which the couple can be seen walking with their daughter Klin Kaara in the middle.

In the loved-up pic, Ram Charan can be seen wearing an off-white shirt and paired it with beige pants while Upasana donned a blue ensemble. Their kid is seen wearing a floral dress and pink shoes.

“Here’s to 12 years togetherness! Thank you all for your love & wishes. Each one of you have played a special part in making our lives truly wonderful. So much gratitude!,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Here’s to 12 years togetherness! ❤️♾️

Thank you all for your love & wishes.

Each one of you have played a special part in making our lives truly wonderful.

So much gratitude! 🙏🥰@AlwaysRamCharan #klinkaarakonidela pic.twitter.com/x6tvQgR5M0 — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) June 15, 2024

And, Ram Charan’s instant comment on his wife’s message is winning hearts on the internet.

“Upsi I enjoy being your better half,” the actor commented on Upasana’s post and reiterating his everlasting love for her.