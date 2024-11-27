Paravada Pharma Company Incident: YS Jagan Demands Government Support for Victims and Their Families

Novemeber 27, Anakapalli: YSR Congress Party leader and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the toxic gas leak incident at the Paravada Pharma Company in Anakapalli district. He urged the government to provide support to the deceased’s family and ensure better treatment for the injured.

One person died, and two more are in critical condition after inhaling toxic fumes at a private pharma company located in Paravada Pharma City. The incident occurred around 4:30 pm on Tuesday. According to a police official, the affected workers began showing symptoms of distress around midnight. The workers had cleaned the fumes emanating from a reactor that underwent heavy pressure buildup while mixing Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) and chloroform. The workers, without taking proper precautions, inhaled the toxic fumes in the process.

Alert colleagues rushed the affected workers to the hospital for emergency treatment. One of them succumbed to the effects while undergoing treatment, and the condition of two others remains critical.

Despite previous instructions to take strict action in light of past incidents, companies continue to show negligence. Home Minister Anita, District Collector Vijayakrishnan, and SP M. Deepika reportedly spoke on the phone to gather details about the incident.