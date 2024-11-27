They can do anything for power: Savarkar's grandson slams Rahul over tirade against Adani

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Ranjit Savarkar, the grandson of Veer Savarkar on Wednesday strongly rebuked the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over taking potshots at the billionaire Gautam Adani, in light of bribery charges levelled against the group in United States.

Ranjit Savarkar, speaking to IANS, dismissed Rahul Gandhi's accusations as unfounded and politically motivated.

“Congress and the Leader of Opposition can do anything for power, even make false accusations,” he said.

He further stated that Gandhi’s remarks were damaging to both Adani as well as the country, as his accusations suggested that investments in India are unsafe.

“You are spreading false propaganda that harms our nation’s reputation abroad,” Savarkar added.

He emphasised that Adani Group is a multinational company with presence across many countries and allegations of wrongdoings, if any, should be addressed through legal channels.

Savarkar also made pointed comments about Gandhi's apparent discomfort with Adani's success, suggesting that Gandhi’s objections stemmed from the fact that Adani is a 'Hindu patriot' who has built a successful multinational enterprise.

“You cannot digest the success of a Hindu businessman," Savarkar claimed.

"You must consider the impact of your actions on the country and also the small investors who tend to lose majorly with such fake objections," he said.

When Adani's shares drop, lakhs of investors lose money. You are causing harm to the nation for your selfish interests,” Savarkar added, urging Gandhi to think about the consequences of his actions on India’s prosperity.

Earlier, in the day, Adani Group rejected the media reports on bribery and corruption as incorrect and said that the reported indictment by the US authorities was nothing but false report.

“Gautam Adani, nephew Sagar Adani, and senior executive Vneet Jaain are clear of any Bribery charges as per the US DoJ, according to the latest filing with the stock exchanges by a group company-Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL),”

the company said in a statement.

