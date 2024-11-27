Indian Chemical Council bags 2024 OPCW-The Hague Award

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) The Indian Chemical Council (ICC) has been conferred the 2024 OPCW The Hague Award -- a first recognising the efforts of a chemical industry body, the Cabinet Secretariat informed on Wednesday.

The award was conferred at a ceremony during the 29th Session of the Conference of the States Parties (CSP) of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) at the Hague, Netherlands on November 25.

The Award was established in 2014 to preserve the legacy of the Nobel Peace Prize for OPCW in 2013 for its extensive efforts to eliminate chemical weapons. It recognises individuals and organisations that play a significant role in advancing the goals of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) that came into force in 1997 and presently has 193 States Parties.

India is an original signatory to the Convention. The National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention (NACWC) is the national authority responsible for implementing the Convention in India.

ICC -- representing more than 80 per cent of the Indian chemical Industry -- is the country’s premier body representing the chemical industry, which is valued at $220 billion.

“This Award acknowledges the role played by ICC in promoting chemical safety, compliance with the Convention, and enhancing industry-wide security practices in India,” the Cabinet Secretariat said.

It informed that the ICC has increased industry compliance and facilitated efficient e-filing for chemical declarations via initiatives like the CWC helpdesks. Its ‘Nicer Globe’ initiative has also had a substantial impact on chemical transportation safety in India. It offers real-time monitoring and emergency response capabilities.

Further, the ICC through its ‘Responsible Care’ (RC) and Security Code of RC has conducted activities to promote chemical safety and security.

“Their focus on enhancing industry security and advancing national implementation of the Convention in one of the world’s largest chemical sectors demonstrates an outstanding commitment to responsible industrial stewardship,” the Cabinet Secretariat said.

