Jagan Files Rs 100 Crore Defamation Suit Against Eenadu and Andhra Jyothi Over False Allegations in Solar Power Deal

The Delhi High Court responded to the defamation lawsuit filed by former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy against the false and malicious reports published by the Telugu newspapers Eenadu and Andhra Jyothi. The reports, which claimed that Jagan received bribes in the solar power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), were deemed to be defamatory.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court issued summons to the publishers and editors of Ushodaya Enterprises Private Limited (publisher of Eenadu) and Amodha Publications Private Limited (publisher of Andhra Jyothi). The court also directed both media houses to remove the false reports, articles, posts, and videos that were published and broadcasted. Additionally, the court issued notices to Eenadu and Andhra Jyothi to ensure that such misleading reports are not published in the future.

The High Court clarified that any future publications or broadcasts made by these newspapers regarding the defamation case would be considered as made in full knowledge of the court's orders. Justice Subramonium Prasad issued these orders, and the next hearing is scheduled for December 16.

Rs 100 Crore Defamation Lawsuit

Jagan Mohan Reddy filed a defamation lawsuit for Rs. 100 crore against Eenadu and Andhra Jyothi, demanding the removal of false and defamatory reports published by these media outlets about his involvement in alleged bribes in the solar power agreement with SECI. The lawsuit also seeks a permanent injunction to prevent the publication of any false, malicious, or defamatory content about him, as well as an apology prominently published by the media houses.

Jagan's petition requested the court to direct Google to remove any links related to the false claims as soon as they come to their attention.

Delhi High Court’s Response to Jagan's Lawsuit

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and other lawyers representing Jagan presented arguments. They stated that the reports published by Eenadu and Andhra Jyothi were baseless and politically motivated. The articles referred to criminal allegations filed in a U.S. court, but no mention was made of Jagan receiving or accepting any bribes. The lawyers clarified that Jagan had never received any notice or involvement in the case from the US court.

The court considered that the media outlets published false reports with malicious intent, despite the absence of evidence against Jagan in the U.S. court proceedings. Consequently, the court issued summons to the publishers of Eenadu and Andhra Jyothi.

Jagan's Statement in the Lawsuit

Jagan clarified that the entire controversy stemmed from an agreement between the Andhra Pradesh government, the state's electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs), and SECI. This agreement was initiated by the central government. SECI offered an exceptionally beneficial deal for the state, providing solar power at a rate far lower than previous prices, while also exempting interstate transmission charges for 25 years, which would save the state Rs. 1 lakh crore over the next 25 years.

He accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of political motives behind the false reporting, as they began publishing these baseless claims from November 21. The reports falsely claimed that SECI had not waived interstate transmission charges and that the agreement was rushed through in just seven hours.

Agreement Between the State and Central Government

Jagan stated that the agreement with SECI was purely between the central and state governments, with no third-party involvement. He emphasized that no state government would reject such a beneficial opportunity provided by the central government, as doing so would be against the state's interests. The agreement was thoroughly examined by a committee of officials and approved by the Cabinet on October 28, 2021.

SECI’s offer to provide solar power at Rs. 2.49 per unit, the lowest rate in the state's history, was a significant advantage for the state. Jagan also noted that, under his leadership, solar power prices were significantly reduced compared to the previous TDP regime, where the price had reached Rs. 6.99 per unit.

Legal Proceedings in the US Court

Jagan explained that the claims made in the US court proceedings were entirely unrelated to the false reports published by Eenadu and Andhra Jyothi. The defamatory articles published by these newspapers had no basis in the US court's legal proceedings.

Political Agendas Behind the False Reports

Jagan accused Eenadu and Andhra Jyothi of harbouring hostility toward him and his family, which was evident in their coverage of his activities over the past two decades. He claimed that the newspapers had been working to serve the political interests of TDP and its leader N. Chandrababu Naidu. Despite issuing legal notices and requesting apologies, these media outlets continued to publish false claims.

Jagan reaffirmed that these defamatory reports, which were based on false information, were part of a larger political agenda, and he demanded that no one be allowed to tarnish his reputation and that of his family.