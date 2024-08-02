YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Botsa Satyanarayana as the MLC candidate for the United Visakhapatnam District local bodies. The decision was made following a meeting held at the camp office with party leaders from the district.

During the meeting, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy consulted with the party leaders, including MLAs, MLCs, and the contested candidates for Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in recent election from the United Visakhapatnam District. He sought their opinions regarding the selection of the MLC candidate before finalizing Botsa Satyanarayana for the position.

With the Election Commission having issued a notification for the MLC elections, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasized the importance of unity and coordination among the party leaders. He highlighted the significant majority held by the YSRCP in the local bodies of the Visakhapatnam district, cautioning against potential unethical practices by the opposition.

YSRCP President called on all party leaders to work cohesively and face any challenges posed by the opposition. He stressed the need for effective coordination committees to ensure a successful campaign.