Prashant Kishor takes swipe at Tejashwi Yadav on his upcoming Yatra

Patna, Aug 2 (IANS) As RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav readies to embark on a statewide yatra in Bihar on August 17, Prashant Kishor, the chief of Jan Suraaj, on Friday took a dig at him, saying that he remembered the people only after being sidelined by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“Tejashwi Yadav was the Deputy Chief Minister till yesterday, but Nitish Kumar sidelined him, so now he is remembering the people of Bihar,” Kishor said.

He also highlighted the differences between his padayatra and Yadav's yatra. He stated, “I have been doing padaatra for the last 18 months. Unlike others, I am not holding a rally one day and asking for votes the next day, nor am I planning to contest elections on the third day. I am not walking with a policeman like others.”

Prashant Kishor also challenged CM Nitish Kumar to undertake a Yatra without the protection of police and security forces.

“I am doing padayatra without any security or police protection but I want to challenge Nitish Kumar to do the same. I openly challenge Nitish Kumar to remove security around him and walk into any village or Panchayat of Bihar. He does not have the courage to walk in any Panchayat without security forces,” he said.

Kishor emphasized that his Jan Suraj Padyatra is not about seeking votes or political power but about creating awareness among the people of Bihar.

“I do not have any party and I am not asking for votes from anyone. I am not saying to make me the Chief Minister. My Jan Suraj Padyatra is to create awareness among the people of Bihar. I just want to say to the people of Bihar to rise above caste boundaries and vote for political parties that care about your children,” Kishor said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav through this Yatra aims to connect with the people before the 2025 Assembly election.

