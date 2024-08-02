1st ODI: Rahul & Shreyas in; Shiraz makes debut as Sri Lanka win toss & opt to bat first vs India

Colombo, Aug 2 (IANS) Fast-bowler Mohamed Shiraz has been handed his debut cap as Sri Lanka win toss and elect to bat first against India in the ODI series opener here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday.

After winning the toss, captain Charith Asalanka said it looks like a dry pitch, which has prompted him to bat first. "We are going with 6-5 combination. We have to improve our mental skills, we did some bad things in the last game (third T20I).

"But that is the past and we are looking forward to this game. It is a concern as a captain but I am looking forward to going with my second line of bowling," he said.

India skipper Rohit Sharma said KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are in the playing eleven (which means no Rishabh Pant), so as Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav. He added that seam-bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube is all set to play an ODI for the first time since 2019, with Axar Patel and Washington Sundar being spin-bowling all-rounders.

"We have played a lot of cricket here and know the conditions. We have a pretty decent balance. We had a great (ODI) World Cup, we didn't cross the finishing line but there were a lot of positives.

"We have created an atmosphere where guys can come in and play with freedom. Not really (on whether he will bowl), I will focus on my batting. We have enough bowlers in the squad that can roll their arm over."

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (captain), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando and Mohamed Shiraz

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.