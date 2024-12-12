December 12: Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Life in Tirumala and Tirupati; Yellow Alert Issued

Tirumala and Tirupati are reeling under the impact of heavy rainfall, which has led to significant disruptions for devotees and residents alike. The sudden downpour has caused a steep drop in temperature, adding to the discomfort of the people in the region.

Authorities have declared a Yellow Alert, signaling the possibility of continued adverse weather conditions. Motorists have been advised to exercise extreme caution, especially while navigating the Ghat roads leading to Tirumala. The risk of landslides has increased due to the wet and unstable conditions of the terrain. In response, officials have placed staff on high alert to address any emergencies that may arise.

Road Closures and Safety Measures

For safety reasons, routes leading to crucial pilgrimage sites like Papavinasanam and Srivari Pada have been temporarily closed. This precautionary measure aims to safeguard devotees and tourists from potential hazards posed by the slippery and rain-soaked pathways.

Local water bodies, including Gogarbham and Papavinasanam reservoirs, have reached full capacity and are now overflowing. The overflowing water has heightened concerns about flooding in adjacent areas.

Flooded Streets in Tirupati

In Tirupati, waterlogging has become a major issue in several low-lying areas. Streets at the Lakshmipuram intersection and Gollavanigunta are submerged, creating difficulties for both pedestrians and vehicles. The railway underbridge at the West Church intersection is also inundated with rainwater, leading officials to divert vehicular traffic to alternate routes.

Authorities are urging residents and devotees to remain vigilant and stay updated on weather forecasts. The public is advised to follow instructions issued by local authorities and avoid venturing into flood-prone areas unless absolutely necessary.

The situation is being closely monitored by the administration, and emergency response teams are on standby to address any critical issues. Residents are encouraged to report waterlogging or other hazards to the authorities for prompt action.

