December 12 schools, colleges holiday in Andhra Pradesh

A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has intensified and now is heading towards the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coast resulting in widespread rain in Andhra Pradesh. The State Disaster Management Authority has issued an orange alert for moderate to heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Prakasam, Kadapa, Tirupati, Chittoor, Kurnool, Annamayya, Nellore, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai on December 12.

The authority predicted that in some areas it may see light to moderate and heavy in others. Infected areas include Prakasam, Kadapa, Tirupati, Chittoor, Kurnool, Annamayya, Nellore, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai.

Heavy rains are said to have caused the Chittoor District Collector to declare school holidays as well as college on December 12, today due rains. A decision would likely be made the same for Tirupati district, should the situation there escalate further.

In Annamayya district, heavy showers have been experienced in various localities, such as Railway Kodur. Authorities have strictly asked the people to beware of the rain going on.

The situation is closely being monitored and, by necessity, people are being instructed to remain indoors and to keep travelling as little as necessary. Should the situation worsen overnight, there's an all-high possibility that schools and colleges may continue to stay shut.

Also read: December 13: Heavy rain alert for AP; holiday for schools?