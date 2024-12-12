Tough period but I'm pleased with the way we played: Guardiola

Turin, Dec 12 (IANS) After facing a 2-0 loss to Juventus in the Champions League at Allianz Stadium, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said that City were going through a ‘tough’ period but reiterated his full confidence in his side’s capacity to bounce back to form quickly.

Second-half goals from Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie secured victory for Juventus despite Manchester City dominating possession and territory.

The defeat continued City's disappointing form, leaving them with just one win in their last 10 matches and placing them in 22nd position in the 36-team Champions League table with two games still to play.

“Of course it’s tough. Except one or two games in this period that were not good, we played quite similar, and I give credit to Juventus. I don’t think it was defensive mistakes much. That was not the reason (we lost), other games yes but not today. We missed that last pass when we arrive in the six-yard box. That was the difference today, but I love my team," Guardiola said in post-match presser.

“I love my team the way we play and the result is not going to convince me of the opposite. Congratulations on the way they defended, in the transitions they did it. But we were incredibly aggressive in our high pressing.

“We won the long balls and the back four was really good. Of course, it was a cross and Vlahovic is strong in that position. But the way we played I’m really pleased," he added.

Reflecting on what has been a tough passage of results, Guardiola added that he was always analysing performances and seeking to try and find the best way to inspire his players.

"I say that every game we played good I analyse. What happened in the results is one question. I am asking here: what do I play today to play really good?

“Of course, I question myself in the good moments and the bad moments. I was stable in the good moments and I’m stable in the bad moments. Of course, I try to find a way and do it but the game was there. I’m incredibly honest about knowing when we don’t play good or play good, always the game will save us.

“But today we conceded few, few, few chances when you compare it for example Nottingham Forest or some other Premier League games that we won because we’re playing in the right tempo. What has happened, that is life. It happened. We have to accept it like a normality that sometimes we have bad periods with results and we’re going to insist until the end," Guardiola added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.