Heavy rain alert: List of emergency help-line numbers state-wise!

Heavy rains have been battering Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall forecasted for Thursday, October 17. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a monsoon depression brewing over the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to bring widespread rain to the region. In light of this, several emergency helpline numbers have been announced to assist in emergencies.

Also read: 3 Day Holidays for Schools, Colleges: Cyclone Alert in Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu Helpline Numbers

Chennai:

Chennai Corporation helpline: 1913 -

Control room numbers: 044-25619204, 044-25619206, 044-25619207

Other Districts:

Kancheepuram: 044-27237107 (WhatsApp: 8056221077)

Chengalpattu: 1077 (District office: 044-27427412, 044-27427414; WhatsApp: 9944272345)

Nagapattinam: Control room: 04365-1077 (Toll-free: 1800-233-4233) Villupuram: 04146-223265

Thanjavur: 04362-2301213 (WhatsApp: 93450 88997)

Ariyalur: 04329-228709 (WhatsApp: 9384056231)

Tiruvallur: 044-27664177, 044-27666746 (WhatsApp: 9444317862) Tambaram: Toll-free: 18004254355, 18004251600 (WhatsApp: 8438353355)

Kanyakumari: 1077, 04652-231077 (WhatsApp: 9384056205)

Andhra Pradesh Helpline Numbers

Toll-free Number: 1912

District-wise Numbers:

Srikakulam: 9490612633

Vizianagaram: 9490610102

Parvathipuram-Manyam: 8332046778

Visakhapatnam: 7382249881

Alluri Sitarama Raju: 9490610026

Anakapalli: 9490610022

Konaseema: 9440904477

Kakinada: 9493178718

Eluru: 9440902926

East Godavari: 7382299960

West Godavari: 9490610143

Karnataka Specific Numbers:

Bangalore City Police: 080-2294 3000

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre: 080-2235 1375

Karnataka Emergency Medical Services: 104

Also read: October 17: Holiday for schools, and colleges in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka!

Also read: October 16, October 17: Bank Holidays, Check Here