Meenakshi Seshadri recreates her ‘Meri Jung’ moment with Manjari Fadnis

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) In an exciting collaboration, legendary actress Meenakshi Seshadri has joined forces with the talented actor and singer Manjari Fadnis for a cover of the iconic song "Jeet Jayenge Hum Tu Agar."

This cover song marks a significant reunion for fans of both artists, as Meenakshi is celebrated for her contributions to Indian cinema, particularly in the late 80s and 90s, while Manjari has carved a niche for herself in the contemporary music scene. In this collaboration, Meenakshi lends her voice alongside Manjari's powerful vocals, creating a beautiful blend that captures the essence of the original while adding a contemporary twist.

Talking about collaborating with Meenakshi Sheshadri, Manjari shared, “It’s been an absolute pleasure to associate with Meenakshi mam for this cover song “Jeet Jaayenge Hum. She has always been one of my favourites, and this song is something that everybody recognises as a part of how many films and many iconic numbers that she is danced to or even a part of to join hands with me in this collaboration where she’s also lent.” She added, “Her voice is a huge accomplishment for me, and I couldn’t have asked for more. I hope people like what we put together for them, and I hope a lot of love keeps coming in like it has been coming in since the time we’ve released it.”

The collaboration between Meenakshi and Manjari brings a fresh perspective to this classic, blending nostalgia with modern musical sensibilities. "Jeet Jayenge Hum Tu Agar" song was originally featured in Subhash Ghai’s film ‘Meri Jung’ starring Anil Kapoor and Meenakshi Seshadri in the lead roles. Meenakshi Seshadri is best known for her outstanding performances in films like ‘Damini’, ‘Ghayal’, and ‘Hero' among othes. She has always been admired for her grace and talent. Her return to the limelight through music is a treat for her long-time fans who have cherished her work in the film industry.

