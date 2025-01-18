Gold Price on January 18: Telugu States See a Drop in Gold Rates

Gold buyers across the country can finally breathe a sigh of relief as prices have dipped after three consecutive days of increases. On January 18, gold rates saw a slight decline, offering hope that the trend might continue.

Gold prices are subject to a variety of international factors such as inflation, fluctuations in global markets, central bank reserves, changes in interest rates, and the dynamics of the jewelry market. Here’s a look at the current gold rates across different regions.

Gold Prices in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, gold prices have witnessed a reduction today. In key cities like Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Proddatur, the price for 10 grams of gold has decreased by ₹150 for 22-carat and ₹160 for 24-carat gold. This brings the price of 22-carat gold to ₹74,350 per 10 grams and 24-carat gold to ₹81,110 per 10 grams.

Gold Prices in Major Cities

In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold stands at ₹81,260 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at ₹74,500. This marks a decrease of ₹160 and ₹150, respectively, compared to the previous day.

In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold has dropped by ₹150 to ₹74,350 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold has decreased by ₹160, now priced at ₹81,110. Similar prices are observed in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Silver Prices Remain Steady

Silver prices have remained stable across the country. In cities like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, silver is priced at ₹1,04,000 per kilogram, while in Delhi, it stands at ₹96,500 per kilogram.

(Disclaimer: Please note that the gold prices mentioned are indicative and subject to change. Additional charges such as GST, TCS, and other taxes may apply. For precise rates, it is recommended to visit your local jewelry store.)