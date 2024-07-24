84 development projects implemented in Afghanistan

Kabul, July 24 (IANS) The construction of 84 devolvement and maintenance projects has been implemented in east Afghanistan's Khost province, the country's Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development said in a statement.

Costing more than 111 million afghanis ($1.6 million), the projects have recently been completed with financial assistance from the United Nations Office for Project Services and coordination of the Rural Ministry in the outskirts of the province's Separi district, the statement said on Tuesday.

The projects include the construction of rural roads, water canals, retaining walls, and culverts which have improved the living conditions of thousands of people in the province, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Afghan caretaker government has planned to launch more development projects across the war-ravaged country to tackle economic challenges and create jobs.

