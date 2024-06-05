When 'Bad Cop' action sequences helped Gulshan Devaiah explore the 'Rohit Shetty zone'

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is all set to star in the upcoming police-villain chase drama 'Bad Cop', has opened up on the action scenes from the series, sharing that he wanted to do something in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's zone.

Speaking about the action scenes, Gulshan, who last featured in '8 A.M. Metro', said: "It was difficult for me to perform the action scenes. Director Aditya Datt told me that I had to perform the action scenes for which I needed to have endurance. I had to work hard for it."

"I was running for so many days and nights, it really made me exhausted. But it was entertaining too. I love variety. I had done something in the realistic zone earlier, now I thought let's do something in the Rohit Shetty zone as well. And how I will do it was very exciting for me," he added.

Director Anurag Kashyap, who is sharing the screen with Gulshan in the show, added: "Aap inko Tiger Shroff ke avatar me dekhoge (You will see Gulshan in Tiger Shroff's avatar). No one can do the type of action he has done. Khatarnaak action kia hai."

The show also stars Harleen Sethi and Saurabh Sachdeva in key roles.

'Bad Cop' will be streaming soon on Disney+Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Gulshan was recently seen in the web series 'Guns & Gulaabs', a black comedy crime thriller where he played '4 Cut Atmaram'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.