April 17: Stock Markets End with Robust Gains!

April- 17: Indian stock markets witnessed a robust rally, ending the session with remarkable gains amid strong investor sentiment. The BSE Sensex skyrocketed 1,508 points to close at an all-time high of 78,553, while the NSE Nifty climbed 414 points, settling at 23,851, just shy of the 24,000 milestone. The rally was broad-based, led by significant buying in banking, oil & gas, and pharmaceutical stocks.

Top-performing stocks included ICICI Bank, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, and Reliance Industries, which played a major role in pushing the indices higher. Their strong performance reflects rising optimism around India’s economic fundamentals and corporate earnings outlook.

Banking stocks surged on the back of steady credit growth and favorable quarterly results, while oil and gas counters benefited from stable global crude prices and healthy domestic demand. Pharma giants like Sun Pharma saw gains supported by strong financials and positive future guidance, further boosting market confidence.

Market experts attribute this rally to sustained institutional buying, improving global cues, and signs of cooling inflation. If the current momentum holds, analysts suggest that the Nifty could soon breach the psychological 24,000 mark, indicating continued bullishness in the near term.