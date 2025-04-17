Rekha exudes timeless elegance in a handwoven Banarasi Kora silk saree

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has shared yet another spellbinding moment featuring the evergreen Rekha, who looked ethereal in a handwoven Banarasi silk saree from his label.

Radiating timeless elegance, Rekha stunned in the richly crafted saree adorned with intricate gold and silver zari, beautifully offset by a delicate hint of pink. On Thursday, Malhotra posted a series of pictures featuring Rekha and captioned it, “There is always a REKHA about our Iconic and Stunning Rekhaji dressed in a handwoven Chartreuse Banarasi Kora silk sari with gold and silver zari accentuated with a delicate hint of pink #mymmsaree @manishmalhotraworld.”

Known for her deep admiration for Indian weaves, Rekha paid homage to tradition through her style. Notably, Manish Malhotra often shares Rekha’s photos, celebrating her timeless beauty and their shared love for traditional Indian craftsmanship.

Last month, the designer had shared a breathtaking photo of Rekha draped in a classic pure white saree, captioning it, “The Stunning Beauty of Iconic #REKHA … is a vision of Sublime Grace … #mymmsaree #saree #love.”

On March 1, Manish shared stunning pictures of the veteran actress wearing a traditional black and gold Kanjeevaram saree from the house of Manish Malhotra. Sharing the moment on Instagram, the designer hailed her as “The one and only #REKHA” — regal, stunning, and effortlessly stylish.

Interestingly, what made this look extra special was its deep-rooted message of sustainability. The classic saree, worn years ago by Rekha, was beautifully restyled with a Bordeaux vintage velvet blouse inspired by the traditional Sadri, featuring intricate gold zardozi embroidery, all handcrafted at Manish Malhotra’s atelier.

“Style Icons like Rekhaji Restoring and Repeatedly wearing and Restyling these beautifully crafted pieces of heritage art and textile gives a new meaning to Style and to Sustainability …” wrote Manish in the caption.

