US – China Trade War: India Sets Up Panel to Block Chinese Dumping!

In light of the United States imposing steep tariffs on Chinese goods, the Indian government is gearing up to deal with a possible overflow of Chinese products into its domestic market. To proactively address the situation, the Centre has established an inter-ministerial monitoring cell.

The move comes as global trade dynamics shift rapidly. Experts also warn that China's retaliatory tariffs on American goods could divert a large volume of US agricultural produce to India. This dual influx could disrupt domestic markets and impact local industries.

Speaking on the development, L. Satya Srinivas, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, stated that any unusual spikes in import volumes or price anomalies will be closely monitored. If required, the government is prepared to introduce anti-dumping duties or other trade safeguards to protect Indian businesses.

The monitoring cell will review import patterns weekly, analyzing commodity and country specific data. It includes officials from crucial departments such as the Ministry of Commerce, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

This coordinated approach aims to ensure that India’s domestic industries remain shielded from potential market distortions caused by global tariff wars.